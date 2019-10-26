Share |

Prairie Art Showcase - Pierre

Oct 26, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Join us for the 2019 Prairie Art Showcase. Mingle with 27 renowned, talented artists from across the state at this unique and exciting event. View, shop, and enter to win artwork from the show. Admission is free, so don’t miss this one of a kind event.


Location:   Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center
Map:   920 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Website:   http://news.sd.gov/newsitem.aspx?id=26012

All Dates:
Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center
