Prairie Art Showcase - Pierre
Oct 26, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Join us for the 2019 Prairie Art Showcase. Mingle with 27 renowned, talented artists from across the state at this unique and exciting event. View, shop, and enter to win artwork from the show. Admission is free, so don’t miss this one of a kind event.
|Location:
|Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center
|Map:
|920 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Website:
|http://news.sd.gov/newsitem.aspx?id=26012
All Dates:
