Share |

Prairie Festival - Armour

Aug 3, 2019

Kids’ carnival, car show, rib cook-off, 3 on 3 basketball tournament, vendor fair, lawn mower poker run and lawn mower racing.


Location:   Lions Park, Main Avenue, Sunset Speedway
Map:   Armour, SD 57313
Phone:   605-491-0409
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/PrairieFestival/

All Dates:
Aug 3, 2019

Kids’ carnival, car show, rib cook-off, 3 on 3 basketball tournament, vendor fair, lawn mower poker run and lawn mower racing.
Lions Park, Main Avenue, Sunset Speedway
Lions Park, Main Avenue, Sunset Speedway 57313 Armour, SD 57313

Search All Events By Day

August (2019)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Related Articles

Cream Can Cooking

Pickle Party

Web Design by Buildable