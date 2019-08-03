Prairie Festival - Armour
Aug 3, 2019
Kids’ carnival, car show, rib cook-off, 3 on 3 basketball tournament, vendor fair, lawn mower poker run and lawn mower racing.
|Location:
|Lions Park, Main Avenue, Sunset Speedway
|Map:
|Armour, SD 57313
|Phone:
|605-491-0409
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/PrairieFestival/
All Dates:
