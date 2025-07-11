Prairie Homecoming - De Smet

Jul 11, 2025 - Jul 13, 2025

The Little Town on the Prairie is welcoming Little House on the Prairie television show cast members for a weekend of special events and screenings of the new documentary Little House Homecoming on July 11, 12 and 13.



We will be joined by Dean Butler, Wendi Lou Lee, and Charlotte Stewart, who all brought Laura Ingalls Wilder’s stories and spirit to life through their acting on television the show.



Events include opportunities to meet the actors, attend screenings of Little House Homecoming followed by a panel discussion with the Cast, attend a Sunday Luncheon with the Cast, get an autographs, listen Book readings, and interact with actress Jessica Michna who will be portraying Laura Ingalls Wilder, and more special activities throughout the weekend!

Fee: $0-$40