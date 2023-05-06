Prairie Village Consignment Auction
May 6, 2023 7:00 am
Come to the consignment sale on Saturday, May 6th at Prairie Village!
Vehicles, farm equipment, industrial tools, and other quality items will be on sale!
Gates open at 7:00am and the auction begins at 10:00 am with two rings.
Food will be available on the the grounds. Please note that all buildings will be closed the day of the sale.
|Location:
|Historic Prairie Village
|Map:
|45205 SD Hwy 34 Madison SD 57042
|Phone:
|800-693-3644
|Email:
|info@prairievillage.org
|Website:
|http://www.prairievillage.org
All Dates:
May 6, 2023 7:00 am
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.