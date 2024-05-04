Share |

Prairie Village Consignment Auction - Madison

May 4, 2024

Come to the consignment sale on Saturday, May 4th at Prairie Village!

Vehicles, farm equipment, industrial tools, and other quality items will be on sale!


Location:   Historic Prairie Village
Map:   45205 SD Hwy 34 Madison SD 57042
Phone:   605-256-2644
Email:   info@prairievillage.org

