Prairie Village Consignment Auction - Madison
May 3, 2025
Come to the consignment sale on Saturday, May 3rd at Prairie Village!
Vehicles, farm equipment, industrial tools, and other quality items will be on sale!
|Location:
|Historic Prairie Village
|Map:
|45205 SD Hwy 34 Madison SD 57042
|Phone:
|605-256-3644
|Email:
|info@prairievillage.org
