Prairie Village Variety Show - Madison
Jun 28, 2020
Groups and individuals showcase their talents. The money raised during this event will go towards the continued preservation and operation of the Opera House.
Admission is $6.00 for adults, $2.00 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and under.
Prairie Village season passes will be honored.
|Location:
|Prairie Village
|Map:
|45205 SD Hwy. 34 Madison, SD 57042
|Phone:
|605-256-3644
|Website:
|http://www.prairievillage.org
All Dates:
Talent show.
