Prayer of the Heart Retreat - Yankton

Nov 7, 2018 6:30 pm - 11:00 pm

Prayer of the Heart Retreat

Nov. 7 – 9: In this mid-week, silent retreat, we will reflect on the ways we can pray in different “heart conditions”—when my heart is grateful or shattered, full of compassion or longing. Short conferences by S. Jeanne Ranek complement your silence and solitude at the Benedictine Peace Center at Sacred Heart Monastery, Yankton. For more information and to register by Nov. 5, go to https://yanktonbenedictines.org/two-day-retreats/ or contact benedictinepeacectr@mtmc.edu or (605) 668-6292.

 

Fee: $200


Location:   Sacred Heart Monastery
Map:   1005 West 8th Street, Yankton, South Dakota 57078
Phone:   605-668-6292
Email:   shmpublicrelations@mtmc.edu
Website:   http://www.yanktonbenedictines.org/two-day-retreats/

All Dates:
