Prayer of the Heart Retreat - Yankton
Nov 7, 2018 6:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Nov. 7 – 9: In this mid-week, silent retreat, we will reflect on the ways we can pray in different “heart conditions”—when my heart is grateful or shattered, full of compassion or longing. Short conferences by S. Jeanne Ranek complement your silence and solitude at the Benedictine Peace Center at Sacred Heart Monastery, Yankton. For more information and to register by Nov. 5, go to https://yanktonbenedictines.org/two-day-retreats/ or contact benedictinepeacectr@mtmc.edu or (605) 668-6292.
Fee: $200
|Location:
|Sacred Heart Monastery
|Map:
|1005 West 8th Street, Yankton, South Dakota 57078
|Phone:
|605-668-6292
|Email:
|shmpublicrelations@mtmc.edu
|Website:
|http://www.yanktonbenedictines.org/two-day-retreats/
