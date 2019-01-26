PRCA Rodeo - Rapid City
Jan 26, 2019 - Feb 2, 2019
PRCA Xtreme Bulls, 20X High School Rodeo, Sutton Ranch Rodeo, PRCA Xtreme Bronc Match, mounted shooting and North American trick riding competitions.
|Location:
|Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
|Map:
|444 N. Mt. Rushmore Road, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-394-4111
|Website:
|http://www.suttonrodeo.com/rapid-city-rodeo
All Dates:
Rapid City extreme rodeo.
