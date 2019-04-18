Preservation Thursday: A Brief History and Resurrection of Older Farming Methods and Ancient Grains-A Path Forward to Local Milling of Local Grains
Owner of Belle Valley Ancient Grains and a fifth-generation South Dakota Agriculturist, Brian Stambaugh, will provide a brief review of farm methods, grains, and milling practices in South Dakota from the late 1800s to present. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; admission by donation.
|Location:
|Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
|Map:
|150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800
|Email:
|Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.deadwoodhistory.com
All Dates:
Brian Stambaugh will be presenting.
