Preservation Thursday: A Brief History and Resurrection of Older Farming Methods and Ancient Grains-A Path Forward to Local Milling of Local Grains

Apr 18, 2019 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Owner of Belle Valley Ancient Grains and a fifth-generation South Dakota Agriculturist, Brian Stambaugh, will provide a brief review of farm methods, grains, and milling practices in South Dakota from the late 1800s to present. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; admission by donation.


Location:   Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Map:   150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Brian Stambaugh will be presenting.

