Preservation Thursday: Alice Roosevelt Longworth – What They Say About Me is True! - Deadwood

May 4, 2023 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Have an encounter with Alice Roosevelt Longworth. Audience members will be involved as reporters at a press conference in Alice’s home. As members of the press, the audience gets to ask predetermined questions. Via a PowerPoint™ presentation, the answers will give an account of Alice’s colorful life, her relationship with her father, stepmother, and other family members as well as the times in which she lived. Audience members will learn about this lively, witty, clever, acerbic, and delightfully rebellious daughter of Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th President of the United States. Presented by Phyllis Schrag an accomplished actor and living history performer from Ames, Iowa. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members.





