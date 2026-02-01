Preservation Thursday: Archives, Digital Records and the 21st Century: An Overview into GIS and Preserving Deadwood's Past - Deadwood
Feb 12, 2026
City of Deadwood Archivist Mike Runge and Zach Lampert, EI/GISP, of Avid-4 Engineering in Rapid City will share how Geographic Information Systems (GIS) are transforming historic preservation work in Deadwood. The presentation will introduce the basics of GIS, explain how the Deadwood Historic Preservation Office uses it in daily projects, and highlight the types of historic records that benefit most from this technology. Key examples will include Sanborn Fire Insurance maps, historic and contemporary film and video footage, and recent GIS projects. Runge and Lampert will also discuss exciting possibilities for future applications, such as digital story boards, outdoor interpretive signage, and more. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members.
|Location:
|Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
|Map:
|150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800
|Email:
|Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|https://www.deadwoodhistory.com
All Dates:
