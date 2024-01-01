Preservation Thursday: Battle of the Greasy Grass (Little Big Horn) - Deadwood

Apr 9, 2026 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

This presentation by author and historian Donovin Sprague commemorates the 150th anniversary of the June 25–26, 1876, Battle of the Greasy Grass, also known as the Battle of the Little Big Horn, with an in-depth overview of the events leading up to the conflict, the battle itself, and its aftermath. Through photographs and unfolding maps, the program highlights the participants, with special attention to Native perspectives and the lasting importance of the event in Lakota history. Donovin Sprague is a direct descendant of several individuals who fought in the battle, including High Backbone (Hump) and Crazy Horse, offering a personal and historically grounded perspective. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members.

Fee: $Free for DHI members, $5 for non-members