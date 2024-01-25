Preservation Thursday: Black Hills Bandits & Badmen - Deadwood

Jan 25, 2024 12:00 pm

Listen to stories of murder, mayhem, and miraculous survival in early Deadwood's past with Deadwood Alive Assistant Director Ty Sanford and Deadwood Alive Executive Director Andy Mosher. The Old West at times was equal parts truth and legend and Deadwood and the Black Hills were no different. When bringing history to life you can find yourself leaning toward the legends rather than the truth, but one should always remember that the truth is stranger than fiction. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members.