Preservation Thursday: Boozers, Brothels, and Bare-Knuckle Brawlers: Buffalo Bill’s Little Known Business Partner - Deadwood
May 2, 2024 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
This presentation by author Kellen Cutsforth is an entertaining and informative look at the early days of Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show. It covers the adventures in America of an Englishman who became an unlikely partner in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West and helped save the business from early financial ruin. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members.
Fee: $Free for members and $5 for non-members.
|Location:
|Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
|Map:
|150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800
|Email:
|Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://150 Sherman Street
Presentation by author Kellen Cutsforth.
