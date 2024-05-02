Share |

Preservation Thursday: Boozers, Brothels, and Bare-Knuckle Brawlers: Buffalo Bill’s Little Known Business Partner - Deadwood

May 2, 2024 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

This presentation by author Kellen Cutsforth is an entertaining and informative look at the early days of Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show. It covers the adventures in America of an Englishman who became an unlikely partner in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West and helped save the business from early financial ruin. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members.

 

Fee: $Free for members and $5 for non-members.


Location:   Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Map:   150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://150 Sherman Street

All Dates:
