Preservation Thursday: Clark, Carr, and Griffin – Three Classic Kings of South Dakota Cowboy Poetry - Deadwood

Apr 13, 2023 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

South Dakota has produced a great many cowboy poets from the western side of the state. A professor of classical English literature would likely opine that when it comes to cowboy poetry that hails from the Black Hills region, the names of Badger Clark, Robert V. Carr, and E. A. L. Griffin stand out for their individual styles of the genre, but a faro dealer from the old Deadwood days of '76 would probably opt for a gaming metaphor that uses a deck of cards to say the same thing – that each of these poets bore a resemblance of a king of three different suits. Presented by South Dakota Humanities Council’s Speakers Bureau Scholar, musical performer, and cowboy poet Michael McDonald. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; the event is free.

Fee: $Free