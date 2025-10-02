Preservation Thursday: Dakota Territory's Historic Forts - Deadwood

The program is presented by Deadwood History Inc., and Deadwood Historic Preservation with a grant from the South Dakota Humanities Council. The presentation covers twelve of the territory’s military posts, spanning more than 150 years of Dakota history. “The Dakota forts rank among the most important in the history of the Great Plains, and all with histories tied to the Sioux nation,” said Barnes. His talk includes a brief history of the posts, seldom-heard tales, and many rarely seen historic images and maps. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m. Sponsored in part by the South Dakota Humanities Council. The event is free.


Location:   Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Map:   150 Sherman St., Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   https://www.deadwoodhistory.com/events/month/2025-10/

All Dates:
Omaha author Jeff Barnes introduces The Forts of the Dakota Territory.

