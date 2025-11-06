Preservation Thursday: Dark Winter - The Pursuit of Justice for Murderer George Sitts - Deadwood

Nov 6, 2025

Journalist Tim Velder will present the gripping true story of the December 1945 murder of a St. Paul, MN liquor store clerk and the subsequent nationwide manhunt for the suspect, George Sitts. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members.

 

Fee: $Free for DHI members, $5 for non-members


Location:   Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Map:   150 Sherman St., Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   https://www.deadwoodhistory.com/event/preservation-thursday-native-american-history-is-not-part-of-united-states-history/

All Dates:
Nov 6, 2025

Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center 57732 150 Sherman St., Deadwood, SD 57732

