Preservation Thursday: Dark Winter - The Pursuit of Justice for Murderer George Sitts - Deadwood
Nov 6, 2025
Journalist Tim Velder will present the gripping true story of the December 1945 murder of a St. Paul, MN liquor store clerk and the subsequent nationwide manhunt for the suspect, George Sitts. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members.
Fee: $Free for DHI members, $5 for non-members
|Location:
|Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
|Map:
|150 Sherman St., Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800
|Email:
|rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|https://www.deadwoodhistory.com/event/preservation-thursday-native-american-history-is-not-part-of-united-states-history/
All Dates:
Nov 6, 2025
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.