Preservation Thursday: Deadwood at 150: The Founding, Survival, and Fame of a Placer Camp on its 150th Anniversary - Deadwood

Jan 15, 2026 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

In late April 1876, Craven Lee, J. J. Williams, and Ike Brown founded Deadwood on the banks of Whitewood Creek, one of several mining camps prospectors established during the Black Hills gold rush. But unlike most camps, Deadwood survived and even thrived. Dr. David Wolff’s presentation will examine why Lee, Williams, and Brown founded Deadwood, why it survived, who was responsible for helping it prosper, and how it evolved into the northern Black Hills’ commercial center. The presentation will close by looking at how this former placer camp eventually became a gambling and entertainment hub. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members.

Fee: $Free for DHI members, $5 for non-members