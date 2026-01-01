Preservation Thursday: Deadwood at 150: The Founding, Survival, and Fame of a Placer Camp on its 150th Anniversary - Deadwood

Jan 15, 2026 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

In late April 1876, Craven Lee, J. J. Williams, and Ike Brown founded Deadwood on the banks of Whitewood Creek, one of several mining camps prospectors established during the Black Hills gold rush. But unlike most camps, Deadwood survived and even thrived. Dr. David Wolff’s presentation will examine why Lee, Williams, and Brown founded Deadwood, why it survived, who was responsible for helping it prosper, and how it evolved into the northern Black Hills’ commercial center. The presentation will close by looking at how this former placer camp eventually became a gambling and entertainment hub. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members.

 

Fee: $Free for DHI members, $5 for non-members


Location:   Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Map:   150 Sherman St., Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-578-1657
Email:   rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   https://www.deadwoodhistory.com/event/preservation-thursday-deadwood-at-150-the-founding-survival-and-fame-of-a-placer-camp-on-its-150th-anniversary/

All Dates:
Jan 15, 2026 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Hear about the history and evolution of Deadwood.

Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center 57732 150 Sherman St., Deadwood, SD 57732

Search All Events By Day

January (2026)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable