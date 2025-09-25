Preservation Thursday: Deadwood: Gold, Guns, and Greed in the American West - Deadwood

Sep 25, 2025 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Award-winning author Peter Cozzens will explore the gritty grandeur that was early Deadwood.

He will examine the many legends that have arisen about Deadwood and, where needed, dispel them. Cozzens will also present vignettes of the town’s leading characters and contrast their real lives with popular but inaccurate depictions of them. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members.

 

Fee: $Free for DHI members, $5 for non-members


Location:   Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Map:   150 Sherman St., Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   https://www.deadwoodhistory.com/event/preservation-thursday-deadwood-gold-guns-and-greed-in-the-american-west/

All Dates:
