Preservation Thursday: Deadwood: Gold, Guns, and Greed in the American West - Deadwood
Sep 25, 2025 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Award-winning author Peter Cozzens will explore the gritty grandeur that was early Deadwood.
He will examine the many legends that have arisen about Deadwood and, where needed, dispel them. Cozzens will also present vignettes of the town’s leading characters and contrast their real lives with popular but inaccurate depictions of them. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members.
Fee: $Free for DHI members, $5 for non-members
|Location:
|Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
|Map:
|150 Sherman St., Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800
|Email:
|rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|https://www.deadwoodhistory.com/event/preservation-thursday-deadwood-gold-guns-and-greed-in-the-american-west/
All Dates:
Sep 25, 2025 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
