Preservation Thursday: FLOATING HORSES: THE LIFE OF CASEY TIBBS - Deadwood
May 7, 2026 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Explore the remarkable life of rodeo legend Casey Tibbs, a cowboy who became a national icon in the 1950s. The film traces Tibbs’ rags-to-riches journey, from leaving home at age 13 to pursue rodeo against his father’s wishes to rising as a nine-time world champion after developing his groundbreaking spurring style. Like the wild broncs he rode, Tibbs’ life was marked by dazzling triumphs and difficult setbacks, capturing the spirit of a man whose revolutionary talent and flamboyant personality reshaped modern rodeo. Tibbs’ story is both an intimate portrait and a vivid chapter of American Western history. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members.
Fee: $Free for DHI members, $5 for non-members
|Location:
|Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
|Map:
|150 Sherman St., Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800
|Email:
|rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|https://www.deadwoodhistory.com/event/preservation-thursday-floating-horses-the-life-of-casey-tibbs/
All Dates:
May 7, 2026 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Join us for a screening of the documentary FLOATING HORSES: THE LIFE OF CASEY TIBBS by filmmaker Justin Koehler.
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