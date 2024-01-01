Preservation Thursday: FLOATING HORSES: THE LIFE OF CASEY TIBBS - Deadwood

May 7, 2026 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Explore the remarkable life of rodeo legend Casey Tibbs, a cowboy who became a national icon in the 1950s. The film traces Tibbs’ rags-to-riches journey, from leaving home at age 13 to pursue rodeo against his father’s wishes to rising as a nine-time world champion after developing his groundbreaking spurring style. Like the wild broncs he rode, Tibbs’ life was marked by dazzling triumphs and difficult setbacks, capturing the spirit of a man whose revolutionary talent and flamboyant personality reshaped modern rodeo. Tibbs’ story is both an intimate portrait and a vivid chapter of American Western history. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members.

Fee: $Free for DHI members, $5 for non-members