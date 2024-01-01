Preservation Thursday: FLOATING HORSES: THE LIFE OF CASEY TIBBS - Deadwood

May 7, 2026 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Explore the remarkable life of rodeo legend Casey Tibbs, a cowboy who became a national icon in the 1950s. The film traces Tibbs’ rags-to-riches journey, from leaving home at age 13 to pursue rodeo against his father’s wishes to rising as a nine-time world champion after developing his groundbreaking spurring style. Like the wild broncs he rode, Tibbs’ life was marked by dazzling triumphs and difficult setbacks, capturing the spirit of a man whose revolutionary talent and flamboyant personality reshaped modern rodeo. Tibbs’ story is both an intimate portrait and a vivid chapter of American Western history. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members.

 

Fee: $Free for DHI members, $5 for non-members


Location:   Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Map:   150 Sherman St., Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   https://www.deadwoodhistory.com/event/preservation-thursday-floating-horses-the-life-of-casey-tibbs/

All Dates:
May 7, 2026 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Join us for a screening of the documentary FLOATING HORSES: THE LIFE OF CASEY TIBBS by filmmaker Justin Koehler.

Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center 57732 150 Sherman St., Deadwood, SD 57732

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