Preservation Thursday: From Problem to Prize-Winning - Deadwood

Nov 2, 2023 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

An exterior support ring for the solar neutrino experiment, known colloquially as the Davis ring, is visible to all who drive by the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center in Lead. This ring is merely one section of a 100,000 gallon tank that was placed at the 4,850 level of what was then the Homestake Mine. Just as this structure is one piece of the much larger solar neutrino experiment, so too, was Ray Davis only one of the scientists involved in this multi-decade experiment. The presentation by Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center Director Kelly Kirk will explore the partnership between John Bahcall, Ray Davis, and others, a collaboration that eventually led to a Nobel Prize and a place in physics history. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members.

https://www.deadwoodhistory.com