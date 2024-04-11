Preservation Thursday: History, Mystery, and more! Stories and tales of the Frawley Ranch and Spearfish - Deadwood

Apr 11, 2024 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Alan Maas and JR Hamblet will give a presentation on the history of the Frawley Ranch and their experiences with Hank Frawley prior to his passing. Maas will also cover the mystery of the Thoen Stone and how it shaped his writing of The Kind Whisper. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members.

Fee: $Free for members and $5 for non-members.