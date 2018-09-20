Preservation Thursday: How We Discovered the Mammoth Site

Sep 20, 2018 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

On June 24, 1974, Daniel Hanson along with his father and his uncle discovered the Mammoth Site of Hot Spring. He guarded the site 24/7 and was among the first diggers. Hanson contacted his Earth science professor at Chadron State College. It was under Dr. Agenbroad's direction, and that of Jim Meade, that the site was found to be the world's largest known deposit of Columbian mammoth remains. It was through Dr. Agenbroad's vision, and the hard work of many people, that the Mammoth Site is now preserved in a world-class building and is home to the world's largest mammoth research center. Hanson describes the early excitement and the colorful local people who pitched in to help. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; admission by donation.



