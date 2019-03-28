Preservation Thursday: Mirror, Mirror on the Wall, I am My Mother After All - Deadwood
Mar 28, 2019 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
In a PowerPoint™ presentation, audience members will be reminded of common expressions used by our mothers, along with humorous stories that help us understand the powerful gene pool from which we came. The presentation by South Dakota Humanities Council Speaker’s Bureau Scholar Phyllis Schrag includes inspiring quotes attributed to notable famous women of all generations.
Admission by donation.
Phyllis Schrag helps us understand the powerful gene pool from which we came.
