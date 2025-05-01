Preservation Thursday: Native American History is Not Part of United States History - Deadwood

May 1, 2025 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

This presentation by historian and humanities scholar Brad Tennent focuses largely on the White Horse Winter Count to explain events that occurred before South Dakota and the northern plains were part of the United States. Although the original winter count is located at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, replicas can also be found at the White Horse Community Center, the CRST Cultural Preservation Office in Eagle Butte, and the Timber Lake and Area Museum. In 1910, Chief Martin White Horse explained the meaning of the images, which were then interpreted and transcribed providing a pictographic history ranging from circa 1890 through 1910. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members.

Fee: $Free for DHI members, $5 for non-members