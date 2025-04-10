Preservation Thursday: NITA: Hotbed in Deadwood
Apr 10, 2025 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
This compelling film uncovers the town’s long-held secret, exploring the tension between tradition, morality, and survival. Through a rare interview and her never-before-released 1980 FBI tape, Nita’s voice brings this controversial chapter to life. Don’t miss this opportunity for a deeper understanding of Deadwood’s vice. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members.
Fee: $Free for DHI members, $5 for non-members
|Location:
|Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
|Map:
|150 Sherman St., Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800
|Email:
|rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|https://www.deadwoodhistory.com/event/preservation-thursday-nita-hotbed-in-deadwood/
Join us on April 10 for an exclusive screening of Justin Koehler’s gripping documentary, which delves into the fearless story of Nita Celaya and her pivotal role in Deadwood’s infamous 1980 brothel raid.
