Preservation Thursday: NITA: Hotbed in Deadwood - Deadwood

Apr 10, 2025

 

Exclusive screening of Justin Koehler's gripping documentary, which delves into the fearless story of Nita Celaya and her pivotal role in Deadwood's infamous 1980 brothel raid. 

Fee: $Free for members and $5 for non-members.


Location:   Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Map:   150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://150 Sherman Street

