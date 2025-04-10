Preservation Thursday: NITA: Hotbed in Deadwood - Deadwood
Apr 10, 2025
Exclusive screening of Justin Koehler's gripping documentary, which delves into the fearless story of Nita Celaya and her pivotal role in Deadwood's infamous 1980 brothel raid.
Fee: $Free for members and $5 for non-members.
|Location:
|Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
|Map:
|150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800
|Email:
|Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://150 Sherman Street
All Dates:
Apr 10, 2025
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.