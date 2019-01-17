Preservation Thursday: Raiding Deadwood & Bad Lands - Deadwood
Jan 17, 2019 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
This presentation, with author Michael Trump, will touch upon the numerous attempts to rid the community of vice, culminating with the remarkable 1980 brothel raid that brought national attention to Deadwood and its notorious Bad Lands. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; admission by donation.
|Location:
|Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
|Map:
|150 Sherman St., Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800
|Email:
|Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://www.deadwoodhistory.com/
All Dates:
Jan 17, 2019 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
