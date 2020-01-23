Preservation Thursday: Railroading in Territorial Times - Deadwood
Jan 23, 2020 12:00 pm
Director of the South Dakota State Railroad Museum, Rick Mills, will talk about a series of classic railroad images dating back to the beginnings of rail transportation on the High Plains in the 1860s, as well as some favorite rail images from the South Dakota State Railroad Museum collection.
Admission: by donation
Location:
|Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Map:
|150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:
|605-722-4800
Email:
|Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:
|http://www.deadwoodhistory.com
All Dates:
