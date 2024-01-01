Preservation Thursday: Sarah Campbell: She Vanquished with the Vanguard of Civilization

Mar 19, 2026 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Scholar, historian, and performer Joyce Jefferson will portray Sarah “Aunt Sally” Campbell, the cook for Custer’s 1874 expedition through the Black Hills. One of the Black Hills’ most intriguing figures, Jefferson will share Campbell’s experiences during the gold rush. Campbell is reportedly the first woman to file a mining claim in Custer Gulch on August 5, 1874. “Aunt Sally” is buried in the community of Galena near Deadwood. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members.

Fee: $Free for DHI members, $5 for non-members