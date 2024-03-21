Preservation Thursday: The 1862 U.S. - Dakota War Through Sarah Wakefield's Eyes - Deadwood
Mar 21, 2024
Hear captivating stories based on Beneath the Same Stars, a historical novel written by Phyllis Cole-Dai. The novel dives into Minnesota’s 1862 U.S. – Dakota War from the perspective of Sarah Wakefield. Sarah was a doctor’s wife who got caught up in the conflict. You will learn about a largely forgotten war that still haunts the Upper Plains. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members.
https://www.deadwoodhistory.com
|Location:
|Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
|Map:
|150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800
|Email:
|rose@deadwoodhistory.com
All Dates:
Mar 21, 2024
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.