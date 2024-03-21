Preservation Thursday: The 1862 U.S. - Dakota War Through Sarah Wakefield's Eyes - Deadwood

Hear captivating stories based on Beneath the Same Stars, a historical novel written by Phyllis Cole-Dai. The novel dives into Minnesota’s 1862 U.S. – Dakota War from the perspective of Sarah Wakefield. Sarah was a doctor’s wife who got caught up in the conflict. You will learn about a largely forgotten war that still haunts the Upper Plains. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members.

