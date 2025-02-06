Preservation Thursday: The Axelbee Gang - Deadwood

In the lawless days of the frontier, the Black Hills was a notorious hotspot for outlaws, including the infamous Axelbee Gang. One of their hideouts, Stoneville (now Alzada, Montana), epitomized the chaotic spirit of the Wild West. In 1884, the gang's reign of terror culminated in a bloody showdown with lawmen from Spearfish and Deadwood, leaving Stoneville scarred by history. Join a passionate local historian, Mike Madler, as he delves into the gripping saga of this legendary group of outlaws.  Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members. 


