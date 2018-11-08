Preservation Thursday: The Black Hills Forest, 1874-1908 - Deadwood

Nov 8, 2018 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

The forest of the Black Hills has gone through many changes over the last 150 years. Using early photos and journal accounts of explorers, soldiers, and reporters, Forestry Consultant, Bill Coburn, will describe what the Black Hills Forest looked like at the time of Custer’s expedition through the early 1900s. Some of the topics covered in the presentation include how politics and laws affected the Black Hills Forest. What was the Timber Culture Act and how did it affect the Black Hills Forest in the late 1800s? How did Case #1, the very first US Government timber sale occur in the Black Hills? What was the “Black Hills Beetle?” Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 noon; admission by donation.