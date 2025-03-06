Preservation Thursday: The Communities Women Constructed - Deadwood

Mar 6, 2025 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Whether raising funds, raising awareness, or building a sense of community, women’s organizations were instrumental in turning early Black Hills towns into places people called home. While a space to network and learn, these clubs also developed opportunities and pursued projects that would have significant impact on their communities. In this presentation, Kelly Kirk, director of the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center, delves into the stories of these remarkable organizations, showcasing their efforts and the profound mark they made on Black Hills history. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members.





Fee: $Free for members and $5 for non-members.