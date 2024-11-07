Preservation Thursday: Two Visions of Success: Seth Bullock and J.K.P. Miller in Early Deadwood - Deadwood

Nov 7, 2024 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Examine the lives of Seth Bullock and James K. P. Miller, two of Deadwood’s leading citizens, with author and historian Dr. David Wolff. Both men arrived with the gold rush, ran businesses next to each other, and worked to turn the gold camp into a prosperous community. Despite having many shared experiences, they had different visions of what success meant for themselves and for Deadwood. Dr. Wolff will discuss their motivations and actions, while examining what they accomplished and how they interacted with one another. Bullock and Miller helped create a modern Deadwood but did it in very different ways. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members.

