Presho St. Pat's Shamrock Shuffle fun run and parade
March 18
Shamrock Shuffle 3 mile fun run at noon
"Too Drunk to Fish" plays at 12:30
Parade at 2:00
Kiss the Blarney Stone, Irish flag display, get your shamrock from St. Patrick, great photo ops! Live Irish music throughout the day, traditional food and drinks being served.
|Presho, SD
|Main St, Presho, SD 57568
|605-895-2559
|https://www.facebook.com/groups/2728339123967094
Mar 18, 2023
