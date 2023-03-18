Share |

Presho St. Pat's Shamrock Shuffle fun run and parade

Mar 18, 2023

March 18
Shamrock Shuffle 3 mile fun run at noon
"Too Drunk to Fish" plays at 12:30
Parade at 2:00
Kiss the Blarney Stone, Irish flag display, get your shamrock from St. Patrick, great photo ops! Live Irish music throughout the day, traditional food and drinks being served.


Location:   Presho, SD
Map:   Main St, Presho, SD 57568
Phone:   605-895-2559
Website:   https://www.facebook.com/groups/2728339123967094

