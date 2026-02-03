Presho St. Patrick's Celebration

Presho St. Pat’s Celebration March 28

Presho will celebrate its 43rd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Saturday March 28. The Shamrock Shuffle 3 mile fun run will begin at noon at Jet Lanes on Main St, you can register up to two hours before it starts, and it includes a long-sleave T-shirt. The parade will begin at 2:00 on Main St. No registration is needed to be in the parade and a Waterford Crystal trophy from Ireland will be awarded to the top float. Following the parade, the band Neo Johnsons will perform at Jet Lanes. You can also hear music on the bagpipes, drums and tin whistles and you can kiss a chip of the Blarney Stone!