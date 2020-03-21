Share |

Presho St. Patrick's Day Celebration

38th Annual Presho St. Patrick's Day Celebration. Shamrock Shuffle fun run at noon, parade at 2:00, live music, traditional food and drink. You can even kiss a chip of the Blarney Stone!


Location:   Presho, SD
Map:   111 Main St, Presho, SD 57568

All Dates:
Mar 21, 2020

Kiss a chip off the ol' Blarney Stone and more.

Presho, SD
Presho, SD 57568 111 Main St, Presho, SD 57568

