Presho St. Patrick's Day Celebration
Mar 21, 2020
38th Annual Presho St. Patrick's Day Celebration. Shamrock Shuffle fun run at noon, parade at 2:00, live music, traditional food and drink. You can even kiss a chip of the Blarney Stone!
|Location:
|Presho, SD
|Map:
|111 Main St, Presho, SD 57568
All Dates:
