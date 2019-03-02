Prokofiev Symphony No 5-Sioux Falls
Mar 2, 2019
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra performs.
|Location:
|Washington Pavillion-Sioux Falls
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Website:
|http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/tickets/south-dakota-symphony-orchestra
All Dates:
Mar 2, 2019
