Prospector Challenge 1 Gold Rush Saddle Series
May 13, 2022 - May 15, 2022
Gold Rush Saddle Series 2022!
PC1 - May 13-15
Indoor/Outdoor: Combo
Performance Times: Friday - 4:00 pm. Saturday - 11:00 am. Sunday - 7:00 am
Event / Entry Fee / Added Money:
- Friday Open (Barrels) / $35.00 / $250.00
- Saturday/Sunday Open (Barrels) / $47.00 / $1000.00
- All Runs Count Sidepot (Barrels) / $40.00 / $1000.00
- Friday/Saturday/Sunday Junior (Junior Barrels) / $25.00 / $0.00
Eligibility: All Cards/Permits/Juniors
EOO: Print/mail in entry form, online entry - www.fastenter.com or enter on site
Ground Rules: Friday Open Barrels with $250 added money. Saturday and Sunday Open Barrels with $1,000 added money each day. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday Junior Barrels. All Runs Count Sidepot with $1,000 added money
Additional Dates:
PC2 - June 3-5
PC Finals & PEWC regional challenge July 8-10
|Location:
|Central States Fairgrounds
|Map:
|800 San Francisco St Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|(612) 384-6730
|Email:
|midwestpolebending@hotmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.mpbaproductions.com/
All Dates:
