Prospector Challenge Gold Rush Saddle Series
Jun 2, 2023 - Jun 4, 2023
The Gold Rush Saddle Series features barrel racing and a pole bending competition, as well as craft vendors!
|Location:
|Central States Fairgrounds
|Map:
|800 San Francisco St Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|(612) 384-6730
|Email:
|midwestpolebending@hotmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.mpbaproductions.com/
All Dates:
May 12, 2023 - May 14, 2023
Jun 2, 2023 - Jun 4, 2023
Jul 7, 2023 - Jul 9, 2023
