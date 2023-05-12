Share |

Prospector Challenge Gold Rush Saddle Series

Jul 7, 2023 - Jul 9, 2023

 

The Gold Rush Saddle Series features barrel racing and a pole bending competition, as well as craft vendors!

 
 

Location:   Central States Fairgrounds
Map:   800 San Francisco St Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   (612) 384-6730
Email:   midwestpolebending@hotmail.com
Website:   http://www.mpbaproductions.com/

May 12, 2023 - May 14, 2023
Jun 2, 2023 - Jun 4, 2023
Jul 7, 2023 - Jul 9, 2023

