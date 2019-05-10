Share |

Prospectors Challenge Gold Rush Saddle Series - Rapid City

May 10, 2019 - May 12, 2019

Barrel racing and pole pending competition. Prizes include saddles, Honda scooter, Honda generator and cash.

May 10-12 event has an Xtreme million dollar qualifier.
July 12-14 event has select stallion stakes — $10,000 added for a futurity event for horses 5 and under, with another $5,000 for Saturday’s bonus race.


Location:   Indoor Arena
Map:   800 San Francisco St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   612-384-6730
Website:   http://www.mpbaproductions.com

All Dates:
May 10, 2019 - May 12, 2019
May 31, 2019 - Jun 2, 2019
Jul 12, 2019 - Jul 14, 2019

