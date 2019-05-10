Prospectors Challenge Gold Rush Saddle Series - Rapid City
Jul 12, 2019 - Jul 14, 2019
Barrel racing and pole pending competition. Prizes include saddles, Honda scooter, Honda generator and cash.
May 10-12 event has an Xtreme million dollar qualifier.
July 12-14 event has select stallion stakes — $10,000 added for a futurity event for horses 5 and under, with another $5,000 for Saturday’s bonus race.
|Location:
|Indoor Arena
|Map:
|800 San Francisco St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|612-384-6730
|Website:
|http://www.mpbaproductions.com
All Dates:
May 10, 2019 - May 12, 2019
May 31, 2019 - Jun 2, 2019
Jul 12, 2019 - Jul 14, 2019
Barrel racing and pole pending competition.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.