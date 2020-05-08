Prospectors Challenge Gold Rush Saddle Series - Rapid City
Jun 10, 2020 - Jun 12, 2020
Barrel racing and pole pending competition.
|Location:
|Indoor Arena, Central States Fairgrounds
|Map:
|800 San Francisco St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|612-384-6730
|Website:
|http://www.mpbaproductions.com
All Dates:
May 8, 2020 - May 10, 2020
May 29, 2020 - May 31, 2020
Jun 10, 2020 - Jun 12, 2020
