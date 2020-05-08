Share |

Prospectors Challenge Gold Rush Saddle Series - Rapid City

Jun 10, 2020 - Jun 12, 2020

Barrel racing and pole pending competition. 

 


Location:   Indoor Arena, Central States Fairgrounds
Map:   800 San Francisco St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   612-384-6730
Website:   http://www.mpbaproductions.com

All Dates:
May 8, 2020 - May 10, 2020
May 29, 2020 - May 31, 2020
Jun 10, 2020 - Jun 12, 2020

