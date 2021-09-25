Share |

Pumpkin Fest at Riverview Christmas Tree Farm

Sep 26, 2021 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Join the fun! Bring out your family and friends to enjoy a fall day at Riverview Christmas Tree Farm's Pumpkin Festival. Pumpkins will be available in multiple varieties from large to small.

September 25-26
October 2-3 & 9-10

Saturdays: 10am-9:30pm
(pumpkin picking ends at 6pm)
Haunted Trail: 6:30pm-9:30pm

Sundays: 12pm-5pm

Happenings include:

  • Pumpkin picking
  • Pumpkin painting
  • Pumpkin games
  • Inflatables
  • Train rides
  • Farm animals
  • Food vendors
  • Fudge/caramel apples
  • Crafts & baked goods
  • Riverview coffee
  • Beer & SD wine
  • Live music

Location:   Riverview Christmas Tree Farm
Map:   48392 278th St. Canton SD 57013
Phone:   605-987-5171
Website:   http://www.riverviewtreefarm.com/

All Dates:
Sep 25, 2021 10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Sep 26, 2021 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Oct 2, 2021 10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Oct 3, 2021 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Oct 9, 2021 10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Oct 10, 2021 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Join the fun! Bring out your family and friends to enjoy a fall day at Riverview Christmas Tree Farm's Pumpkin Festival. Pumpkins will be available in multiple varieties from large to small. September 25-26October 2-3 & 9-10 Saturdays: 10am-9:30pm(pumpkin picking ends at 6pm)Haunted Trail: 6:30pm-9:30pmSundays: 12pm-5pm Happenings include: Pumpkin picking Pumpkin painting Pumpkin ...
Riverview Christmas Tree Farm
Riverview Christmas Tree Farm 48392 48392 278th St. Canton SD 57013

Search All Events By Day

September (2021)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Explore South Dakota Safely!
Web Design by Buildable