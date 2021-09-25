Pumpkin Fest at Riverview Christmas Tree Farm
Oct 2, 2021 10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Join the fun! Bring out your family and friends to enjoy a fall day at Riverview Christmas Tree Farm's Pumpkin Festival. Pumpkins will be available in multiple varieties from large to small.
September 25-26
October 2-3 & 9-10
Saturdays: 10am-9:30pm
(pumpkin picking ends at 6pm)
Haunted Trail: 6:30pm-9:30pm
Sundays: 12pm-5pm
Happenings include:
- Pumpkin picking
- Pumpkin painting
- Pumpkin games
- Inflatables
- Train rides
- Farm animals
- Food vendors
- Fudge/caramel apples
- Crafts & baked goods
- Riverview coffee
- Beer & SD wine
- Live music
|Location:
|Riverview Christmas Tree Farm
|Map:
|48392 278th St. Canton SD 57013
|Phone:
|605-987-5171
|Website:
|http://www.riverviewtreefarm.com/
