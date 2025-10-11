Pumpkin Fest - Groton

Oct 11, 2025

Hayrides, train rides, face painting, inflatables, free-will donation lunch and pumpkin painting.


Thanks to our many sponsors and volunteers!!

 

Fee: $0


Location:   Groton City Park
Map:   802 N 3rd Street, Groton, SD 57445
Phone:   605-397-8422
Email:   city.april@nvc.net
Website:   https://www.city.grotonsd.gov/pumpkinfest.html

All Dates:
