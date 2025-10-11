Pumpkin Fest - Groton
Hayrides, train rides, face painting, inflatables, free-will donation lunch and pumpkin painting.
Thanks to our many sponsors and volunteers!!
Fee: $0
|Location:
|Groton City Park
|Map:
|802 N 3rd Street, Groton, SD 57445
|Phone:
|605-397-8422
|Email:
|city.april@nvc.net
|Website:
|https://www.city.grotonsd.gov/pumpkinfest.html
All Dates:
