Pumpkin Fest & Lighted Night Parade - Webster
Oct 4, 2019 - Oct 5, 2019
Craft vendors, giant pumpkin weigh-in, baking contest, kids' activities and the Great Lighted Night Parade. Free hot chocolate during the parade.
|Location:
|Main Street
|Map:
|Webster, SD 57274
|Phone:
|605-345-4668
|Email:
|wchamber@itctel.com
|Website:
|http://www.webstersd.com/
All Dates:
